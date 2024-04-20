Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPEM stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

