Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Trading 65% Higher

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was up 65% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 58,665,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,025% from the average daily volume of 1,144,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Tian Ruixiang Trading Down 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.94% of Tian Ruixiang worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

