Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $146.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,077,803 shares of company stock valued at $325,526,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

