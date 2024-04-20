iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 224.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $99.21. 330,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,041. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average is $98.27.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

