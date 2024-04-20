Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Trading Down 7.5%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.06. 486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Vienna Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

About Vienna Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Austria and internationally. The company offers motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage and liability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vienna Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vienna Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.