Head-To-Head Survey: RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) & Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) and Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

RenovoRx has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verve Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RenovoRx and Verve Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovoRx 0 1 2 0 2.67 Verve Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Profitability

RenovoRx presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 626.50%. Verve Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 396.99%. Given RenovoRx’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RenovoRx is more favorable than Verve Therapeutics.

This table compares RenovoRx and Verve Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovoRx N/A -2,860.14% -261.49% Verve Therapeutics -1,701.70% -39.33% -30.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of RenovoRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Verve Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of RenovoRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Verve Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RenovoRx and Verve Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovoRx N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($1.01) -1.16 Verve Therapeutics $11.76 million 47.21 -$200.07 million ($3.12) -2.13

RenovoRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verve Therapeutics. Verve Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovoRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verve Therapeutics beats RenovoRx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company has a research collaboration with Imugene Limited to deliver oncolytic virus therapy for the treatment of difficult-to-access tumors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH. It engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc.; a development and option agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.; and a Cas9 license agreement with The Broad Institute and the President and Fellows of Harvard College. The company was formerly known as Endcadia, Inc. and changed its name to Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2019. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

