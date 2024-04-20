Greenleaf Trust Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after purchasing an additional 410,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after purchasing an additional 434,736 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $148.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.68.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

