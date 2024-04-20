Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading 3.1% Higher

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 19,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 67,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Vanstar Mining Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 22.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

Featured Articles

