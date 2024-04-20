First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.43 and last traded at $86.39. 9,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 32,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.32.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35. The company has a market cap of $835.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
