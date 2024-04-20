First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.43 and last traded at $86.39. 9,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 32,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.32.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35. The company has a market cap of $835.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

