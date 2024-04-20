Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €13.10 ($13.94) and last traded at €13.02 ($13.85). Approximately 21,861 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €12.96 ($13.79).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of €13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische

(Get Free Report)

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan and savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance and bridging financing loans, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.