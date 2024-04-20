Naples Money Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.91. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

