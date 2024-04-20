Naples Money Management LLC Acquires Shares of 461 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BUD shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

