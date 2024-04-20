RIA Advisory Group LLC Buys 38,811 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 436.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $82,344.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,523.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 target price (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL opened at $3.10 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

