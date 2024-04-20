Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $116.35 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.90.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

