Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,425 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLD. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

QLD stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $45.98 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

