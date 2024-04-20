Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.00

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 86.63 ($1.08), with a volume of 117903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.07).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Epwin Group

Epwin Group Stock Performance

Epwin Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £122.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,333.33%.

About Epwin Group

(Get Free Report)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.