BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.60

Shares of BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 186288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

BSF Enterprise Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.17 million, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

