1,051 Shares in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Bought by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.79.

Linde Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $446.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

