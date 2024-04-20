Nestlé S.A. (NSRGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $100.37 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.