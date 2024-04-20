NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.05. 13,540,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 56,116,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

