Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Announces Earnings Results

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Price Performance

Shares of OLNCF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

