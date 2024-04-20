Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.57 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

