Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $7.08 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

