CIBC Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$304.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$306.00 to C$304.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$320.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$319.69.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 1.9 %

BYD opened at C$269.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$297.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$275.23. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$212.82 and a twelve month high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5566397 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.83%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

