Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Autosports Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

Autosports Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Autosports Group

Autosports Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicle retailing business in Australia. The company sells new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distributes finance and insurance products; and provides motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services.

