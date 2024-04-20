Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Autosports Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
Autosports Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.
About Autosports Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Autosports Group
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Autosports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autosports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.