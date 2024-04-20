Analysts Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target at $136.05

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 487,809 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $150.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.17. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $157.12.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

