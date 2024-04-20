LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

Shares of LL opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

LL Flooring Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 339,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,494,000 after buying an additional 210,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

