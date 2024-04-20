LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Stock Performance
Shares of LL opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.89.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring
LL Flooring Company Profile
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LL Flooring
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.