The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 1,198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $55.07. 121,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.30.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 19.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,390,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,830,605.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,390,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,830,605.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $4,792,461.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,322,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,959. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

