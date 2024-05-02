Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 24,749 Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,749 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 409,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 321,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,122,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 119,834 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LWLG opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

