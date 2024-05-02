Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,958 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 83,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.72. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

