Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 3,726 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,240.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 60,759 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 68,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,337,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 526,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the period.

SPTM opened at $61.29 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

