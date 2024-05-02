Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 654.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 86,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,284,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

