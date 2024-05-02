Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,886 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NKE stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

