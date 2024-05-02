Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $538,000 Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after buying an additional 81,413 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after buying an additional 375,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,841,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,619,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 288,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 50,525 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

