BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period.

NYSE BBN opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $18.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

