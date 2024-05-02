Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 107,241 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 141,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 87,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 86,071 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 252,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IBDR stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.