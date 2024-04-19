Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 1.3 %

TSLA traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.99. 64,912,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,324,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.21.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

