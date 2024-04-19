Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.88

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 7560953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,250 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 190.9% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

