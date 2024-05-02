Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

Get Etsy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY traded down $10.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.36. 9,434,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65. Etsy has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Etsy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.