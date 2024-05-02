Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Down 5.1%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.03. 4,784,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 14,671,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

