Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 6.3%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.75. 2,074,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,930,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 315,299 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

