Zhang Financial LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,628,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. 9,844,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,714,387. The company has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

