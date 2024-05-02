Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,955 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE EOG traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,015. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average is $122.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

