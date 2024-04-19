Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $155.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,031. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.56.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.