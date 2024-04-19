Bank of America Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $168.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $182.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE DHI traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.06. 1,469,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,378. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.97 and its 200-day moving average is $138.42. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

