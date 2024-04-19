Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Reverb ETF (BATS:RVRB)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reverb ETF (BATS:RVRB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 29.18% of Reverb ETF worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reverb ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000.

Reverb ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS RVRB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. 32 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90.

About Reverb ETF

The Reverb ETF (RVRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of approximately 500 of the largest companies listed in the US. It weights companies based on market sentiment through a proprietary web-based algorithm. RVRB was launched on Nov 4, 2022 and is managed by Penserra Capital Management.

