DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

