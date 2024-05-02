Summit Financial LLC Sells 378 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 83,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 91,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $178.23. 184,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

