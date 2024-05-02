Cannell & Co. Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120,830 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,171,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

IFF stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

