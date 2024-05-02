T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,980,169 shares of company stock valued at $970,759,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.